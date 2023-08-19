2 more bodies found, four still missing

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 18

With two more bodies recovered today, the number of deaths in the Summer Hill landslide has risen to 16. The search and rescue teams recovered the body of Shankar Negi, a retired bank official, today afternoon from under the collapsed temple.

Double tragedy for Negi family The body of Shankar Negi was found. He lived with his family in the MI Room locality, just a couple of km away from the landslide site. Apart from Negi’s death, another tragedy befell his family as their house has sunk and has become unsafe.

Late in the evening, the rescue team also recovered the body of Avinash Negi, the nephew of Shankar Negi. Avinash Negi was a Physical Training Instructor (PTI) in a local school here.

Shankar Negi was from Kinnaur and he lived with his family in the MI Room locality here. Apart from Negi’s death, another tragedy befell his family as their house has sunk and has become unsafe. “The family has shifted to another place. It’s really very unfortunate,” said Virender Thakur, Summer Hill councillor.

The locals say there are still four more bodies buried under the rubble.

#Shimla