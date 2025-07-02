DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 more FIRs registered against NHAI, Gawar company for negligent construction work in Shimla

2 more FIRs registered against NHAI, Gawar company for negligent construction work in Shimla

Residents of Chamiana area have alleged that unscientific construction work has put their houses in danger
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:59 PM Jul 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Despite repeated warnings to the NHAI and company officials over the past year about the structural risk to their houses, no effective action was taken, alleged residents. Photo: istock
Advertisement

Two more FIRs have been lodged against National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Gawar construction company for alleged negligent construction being undertaken in Shimla.

Advertisement

According to reports, residents whose buildings have been affected in Chamiana have registered two FIRs in the Dhalli police Station, alleging that as a result of unscientific and negligent construction work being carried out by the company, their houses are now in danger.

They further alleged that despite repeated warnings to the NHAI and company officials over the past year about the structural risk to their houses, no effective action was taken.

Advertisement

Taking action on the report, the police have registered cases against the NHAI and Gawar company. Police officials have confirmed the report and said further investigation was under way.

Earlier, the NHAI and Gawar company were also booked for unscientific and negligent construction after a complaint was registered by Ranjana Verma, whose multi-storeyed house collapsed on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts