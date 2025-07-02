2 more FIRs registered against NHAI, Gawar company for negligent construction work in Shimla

Two more FIRs have been lodged against National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Gawar construction company for alleged negligent construction being undertaken in Shimla.

According to reports, residents whose buildings have been affected in Chamiana have registered two FIRs in the Dhalli police Station, alleging that as a result of unscientific and negligent construction work being carried out by the company, their houses are now in danger.

They further alleged that despite repeated warnings to the NHAI and company officials over the past year about the structural risk to their houses, no effective action was taken.

Taking action on the report, the police have registered cases against the NHAI and Gawar company. Police officials have confirmed the report and said further investigation was under way.

Earlier, the NHAI and Gawar company were also booked for unscientific and negligent construction after a complaint was registered by Ranjana Verma, whose multi-storeyed house collapsed on Monday.