2 more held in paper leak case

Hamirpur, March 26
The SIT of the Vigilance Department yesterday arrested two more persons in the paper leak case related to the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission.
Both of them were posted as peons in the dissolved HPSSC and were arrested in the JOA (IT) exam case. They had allegedly tampered with the OMR sheets of two candidates.
SP Rahul Nath confirmed the arrest.
