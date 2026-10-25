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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 motorcycle-borne miscreants open fire at scrap dealer in Himachal's Nalagarh

2 motorcycle-borne miscreants open fire at scrap dealer in Himachal's Nalagarh

The scrap dealer had reportedly received a ransom call last month, demanding Rs 1 crore; the duo, riding an unregistered Pulsar motorcycle, fled the scene after the incident

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 07:57 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The matter had been reported to the police. iStock photo
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In an alarming incident, two masked motorcycle-borne miscreants fired five rounds at the main gate of Yusuf Enterprises, a scrap dealer located in village Gol Jamala in Nalagarh, at around 2 pm on Sunday.

The duo, riding an unregistered Pulsar motorcycle, fled the scene after the incident.

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The scrap dealer had reportedly received a ransom call last month, demanding Rs 1 crore. The matter had been reported to the police.

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Deep Singh, an accountant at the company, lodged a complaint stating that two unidentified, masked men riding a motorcycle fired around five rounds at the company's main gate before fleeing the scene.

Upon receiving the information, a police team immediately reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity is being examined to identify and apprehend the miscreants.

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SP Baddi Vinod Dhiman said eyewitnesses were being questioned to gather information about the route taken by the accused.

An FIR has been registered at the Nalagarh police station under the Arms Act and other relevant legal provisions. Further investigation is underway.

Several police teams have been deployed to trace the accused and secure their arrest.

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