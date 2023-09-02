2 nabbed with 3.4 kg charas, 106 gm opium

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 1

The Mandi police yesterday arrested two people and seized 3.4-kg charas and 106 gram of opium from them.

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said, “A police team had intercepted a car for checking near Paplog village. During the search, the police seized the contraband from the vehicle and arrested the two car occupants, Kishori Lal (35), a resident of Padhar, and Pawan Kumar (32), a resident of Sarkaghat in Mandi district, under the NDPS Act.”

An investigation has been initiated.

#Mandi