2 nabbed with 3.4 kg charas, 106 gm opium

Mandi, September 1
The Mandi police yesterday arrested two people and seized 3.4-kg charas and 106 gram of opium from them.
Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said, “A police team had intercepted a car for checking near Paplog village. During the search, the police seized the contraband from the vehicle and arrested the two car occupants, Kishori Lal (35), a resident of Padhar, and Pawan Kumar (32), a resident of Sarkaghat in Mandi district, under the NDPS Act.”
An investigation has been initiated.
