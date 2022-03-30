2 Nahan college students drown

Solan, March 29
Two youths drowned in the Markanda river on the Khajurna-Bikrambagh road at Nahan in Sirmaur district this evening.
Additional SP, Sirmaur, Babita Rana said that Gur Virender Singh and Amit Kumar, both residents of Chirawali in Nahan, drowned in the Markanda. Aged 18 years, both were students of Nahan Postgraduate College.
DSP Minakshi said that four youths from Nahan Postgraduate College reached the Markanda for swimming around 3 pm. One of them started drowning and another youth tried to rescue him. However, the second youth also started drowning. The other two youths tried to rescue their drowning friends. Two of them managed to swim to safety but two were drowned.
The incident was reported to the 108 ambulance service at 4 pm. Police teams managed to fish out the bodies by 4.30 pm that were taken to Dr YS Parmar Medical College and Hospital, Nahan, for a postmortem.
