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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 Nepal nationals held for murder in Shimla district

2 Nepal nationals held for murder in Shimla district

Accused allegedly killed fellow labourer after a liquor-fuelled argument, tried to pass off crime as accident

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:55 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Shimla district police have arrested two Nepal nationals for allegedly murdering a fellow Nepali labourer in the Jubbal area. Image credit/iStock photo
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Shimla district police have arrested two Nepal nationals for allegedly murdering a fellow Nepali labourer in the Jubbal area. The accused were apprehended at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), Shimla, while allegedly planning to flee to Nepal.

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The body of Dhirender Thapa (33), a native of Nepal working as a labourer in Jubbal, was found in a bloodied condition near Dochi on National Highway 705 on October 18.

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The accused have been identified as Surya Damai alias Anish (27), a resident of Gulmi district in Lumbini province, Nepal, and Suman Khadka (27), a resident of Salyan district in Karnali province, Nepal.

Addressing a press conference here, Additional Superintendent of Police (Shimla City) Mehar Panwar said the police received information on the night of October 18 about a body lying near Dochi. A police team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

“A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was registered at the Jubbal police station and investigation was initiated. Blood stains were found at the spot, including on a link road, leading to a suspicion of murder,” she said.

“During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage available around the scene and interrogated the locals. Following this, police found that the deceased as well as the accused were consuming liquor prior to the murder and got into an argument, which quickly turned violent and both the accused murdered Dhirender. To mislead the police, they left the body near the NH to make it look like an accident,” she said.

The ASP said that after allegedly committing the crime, both accused switched off their mobile phones and fled the spot. They reached Kharapathar and got a lift in a pickup truck to Theog, where they spent the night in forest areas to evade arrest.

The next morning, they left for Shimla, allegedly planning to escape to Nepal. However, the police arrested them at the ISBT.

Panwar said further investigation into the case was under way.

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