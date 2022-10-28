2 nominations rejected in Sirmaur

Solan, October 27
Thirty three candidates are in the fray for five seats in Sirmaur district.
RK Gautam, district returning officer, informed here today that out of 35 candidates who had filed their nominations, two forms have been rejected.
In Pachhad seat eight candidates are in poll fray while five candidates will contest the polls for the Renuka ji seat. Seven candidates will contest for the Nahan seat. While 11 will contest for Paonta Sahib, four candidates are in the fray for the Shillai seat after scrutiny of their nomination forms.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Will deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels within a month: Government
Of 898 TV channels broadcast in country, 532 use foreign sat...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...