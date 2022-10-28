2 nominations rejected in Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 27

Thirty three candidates are in the fray for five seats in Sirmaur district.

RK Gautam, district returning officer, informed here today that out of 35 candidates who had filed their nominations, two forms have been rejected.

In Pachhad seat eight candidates are in poll fray while five candidates will contest the polls for the Renuka ji seat. Seven candidates will contest for the Nahan seat. While 11 will contest for Paonta Sahib, four candidates are in the fray for the Shillai seat after scrutiny of their nomination forms.

#Sirmaur #solan