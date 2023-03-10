2 Nurpur teachers decorated with NCC Second Officer rank

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 9

Two teachers of Government Senior Secondary School, Raja Ka Talab, and Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Nurpur, have been decorated with the rank of Second Officer in the 9th HP Battalion of the NCC, Dalhousie Cantonment, on Tuesday.

Rahul Dev Kaushal and Avinash Kumar of Nurpur have completed the three-week refresher training course at the NCC’s Officer Training Academy (OTA) at Kamptee in Nagpur district of Maharashtra.

As per information, the OTA, established in 1957, imparts training to the selected teachers from schools and colleges equivalent to defence forces and are felicitated with the ranks of NCC officers.

Commanding Officer (CO) of the 9th Battalion, Dalhousie, Col SK Salaria decorated them with the rank of Second Officer of the NCC. Rahul and Avinash were the only two government teachers in 9th battalion selected for this refresher course.

At present, they are leading the NCC troupes in their schools and imparting training to the cadets for preparing them to earn ‘A’ certificate and assisting them in personality development besides helping them prepare for joining the armed forces.

Exhorting the school students to join the NCC, Rahul Dev said after earning ‘A’ certificate (school level) they would get benefit in joining the armed forces besides getting a weightage in various national competitive entrance examinations. “The NCC is the second line of defence consisting of trained officers, associate NCC officers and cadets who serve the nation with the motto of unity and discipline,” he added.