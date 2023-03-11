2 passenger trains from Una cancelled due to construction work

PTI

Una (HP), March 11

Two passenger trains running from Una to Ambala and Saharanpur have been cancelled till April 27 in view of the ongoing construction and electrification work of the railway track between Nangal Dam and Bharatgarh.

Station Superintendent, Una, RK Jaswal said the construction and electrification work of the railway track is going on in the Nangal Dam-to-Bharatgarh section, due to which both trains were cancelled.

The cancelled trains were -- 04593/04594 (running daily between Amb-Andaura and Ambala Cantonment) and 04501/04502 (running daily between Una and Saharanpur) MEMU trains.