Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 patients airlifted from snowbound Tindi in Udaipur

2 patients airlifted from snowbound Tindi in Udaipur

Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 08, 2025 IST
Patients being airlifter from Tindi helipad in Lahaul Spiti. Tribune Photo
The state government evacuated two patients from snowbound Tindi region of Udaipur sub-division in Lahaul and Spiti district to Kullu for better medical treatment today. Tindi was cut off from road facility since February 26, because of heavy snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate Udaipur, Manoj Thakur, stated that today morning two critically ill patients were airlifted from Tindi area to Kullu for medical aid.

"The first patient airlifted was, Tara Devi, a pregnant woman from Bada village in Tindi. She was accompanied by her two-year-old child. Tara was in need of immediate medical attention due to her pregnancy-related complications. The second patient, Devki, 60 years old, hailing from Kuthad village under Udaipur sub-division, was suffering from an infection in her ear, with active bleeding from the ear. Both patients were airlifted from the Tindi heliport to Kullu," the SDM said.

"The patients were transported to the Regional Hospital in Kullu, where they will receive further medical treatment," he added.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana thanked the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for immediate response. She had requested the Chief Minister yesterday to provide chopper service to airlift these two patients from Tindi region to Kullu without any delay.

