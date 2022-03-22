2 Punjab devotees die in truck mishap

Una, March 21
Two persons from Tarn Taran were killed and 50 others injured when a truck carrying devotees from Dera Baba Badbhag Singh at Mairi village in Amb fell into a gorge at Panjoa village in the district around 10.30 am today.
DC Raghav Sharma said the truck carrying the devotees had the registration number PB02 AY 7586. The devotees had come from Muradpur village in Tarn Taran to participate in the Hola Mohalla fair at the Dera, which ended this morning. They were returning home when the driver reportedly lost control over the truck, and it fell into a shallow gorge.
The deceased have been identified as Jagtar Singh (42) and Raj Kaur (40), wife of Ranjit Singh, both residents of Muradpur village. The injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Amb, while 14 persons with minor injuries were discharged after first-aid. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates
A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...
No news of survivors in China's plane crash yet; rescue efforts continue
The plane carried 123 passengers and 9 crew members
Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices
With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measure...
Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks
Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...
India is a bit shaky in terms of dealing with aggression of Putin, says Biden
On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations ...