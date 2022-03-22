2 Punjab devotees die in truck mishap

Our Correspondent

Una, March 21

Two persons from Tarn Taran were killed and 50 others injured when a truck carrying devotees from Dera Baba Badbhag Singh at Mairi village in Amb fell into a gorge at Panjoa village in the district around 10.30 am today.

DC Raghav Sharma said the truck carrying the devotees had the registration number PB02 AY 7586. The devotees had come from Muradpur village in Tarn Taran to participate in the Hola Mohalla fair at the Dera, which ended this morning. They were returning home when the driver reportedly lost control over the truck, and it fell into a shallow gorge.

The deceased have been identified as Jagtar Singh (42) and Raj Kaur (40), wife of Ranjit Singh, both residents of Muradpur village. The injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Amb, while 14 persons with minor injuries were discharged after first-aid. —