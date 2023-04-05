2 persons killed in Kullu road accidents

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 4

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in the district today.

In the first incident, a man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle at Sarabai in the Bhuntar subdivision of the district yesterday.

HRTC bus overturns, 5 injured Five persons, including two women, were injured after an HRTC bus carrying 40 passengers overturned near 14 Mile on the Manali-Kullu NH on Tuesday. The Bilaspur depot bus was going from Manali to Delhi and it collided with a roadside signboard while negotiating a curve. The injured were given first-aid at the CHC-Patlikul. The police have started a probe.

The victim, Narender Kumar of Sarabai, was walking back home when the accident took place near the Kali Mata temple at Sarabai.

When he did not return home, members of his family tried calling him up, but to no avail. They then went out looking for him and found him lying injured on a roadside. He was rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police are speculating in the preliminary investigation that the victim was hit by a vehicle from behind on the Bhuntar-Sarabai road. The police said a case had been registered and further investigation was underway.

In another incident, a person was killed when a car hit his bike while overtaking at Bashing on the Manali-Kullu National Highway, 6 km from here today.

The footage of a CCTV camera installed on the spot, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a bike en route from Manali to Kullu. A speeding car attempts to overtake a bus and collides head-on with the bike.

The bystanders rushed the victim, Sukhram of Kothi Sari village in Babeli panchayat, to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

The Kullu police were informed about the incident by the hospital authorities and a case of negligent driving has been registered against the driver of the car. The police said further proceedings are underway.

#Kullu