2 pilgrims die, 1,000 rescued from Kinnaur yatra route

At least two pilgrims lost their lives while over 1,000 stranded pilgrims were rescued from the route of Kinnaur Kailash in Kinnaur district, officials said here today.

As per the district administration, as many as 553 pilgrims, who had gone to yatra from Malling Khata village, were stranded on August 5 after which a rescue operation was launched. Out of these, 177 pilgrims were brought back safely to Malling Khata the same day. However, due to worsening weather conditions and rising water levels in a stream flowing through the region, as many as 230 pilgrims got stranded in a cave. To rescue these pilgrims, a team from the Forest Department, led by the Naib Tehsildar of Kalpa, was dispatched via the Purvani route on Tuesday evening. A shelter has been set up for the rescued pilgrims at the Shongtong Army camp, where 183 individuals have already arrived.

“All of them are safe and arrangements have been made for their meals. In addition, they are being provided with medical facilities at the hospital. The remaining stranded people are also being rescued and brought directly to the army camp,” said Deputy Commissioner Kinnaur Dr Amit Sharma.

Additionally, as many as 417 pilgrims were rescued by a team of the ITBP and Kinnaur Tourism Authority (KTA) after two bridges on Kangarang nallah had washed away as a result of a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst. A team of ITBP, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and KTA reached the spot and carried out an overnight rescue operation.

Kinnaur Kailash Yatra has been temporarily suspended following the recent flash flood that was triggered as a result of a cloudburst on yatra route. The yatra commenced on July 15 and was expected to continue till August 30. However, owing to erratic weather conditions the district administration has suspended the yatra till further notice.

The district administration has appealed to the pilgrims to refrain from going on the yatra till any official update is not shared by the administration.