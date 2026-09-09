2 pilgrims die during Manimahesh Yatra in two days

Two pilgrims have died during the ongoing Manimahesh Yatra in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district over the past two days. One succumbed to a suspected cardiac arrest at the lake on Tuesday, and the other passed away when his health worsened while serving at a langar at Gaurikund on Wednesday.

Sucha Singh (51), a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, was serving langar at Gaurikund when his health suddenly deteriorated. He died shortly thereafter despite efforts to provide medical assistance. The exact cause of Singh’s death is yet to be ascertained and will be established after the post-mortem. The deceased’s body was being brought down from Gaurikund.

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Earlier on Tuesday, Manmohan Lal (55), a resident of Fatehgarh in Ambala district of Haryana, died after struggled to breathe during the pilgrimage. He had arrived at Gaurikund by helicopter from Bharmour on Monday evening along with his friends and proceeded on foot towards Dal Lake.

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The group was staying in a tent near the lake when Lal suddenly complained of difficulty in breathing. Before his friends could take him to a nearby medical camp, his condition deteriorated and he passed away.

The SDRF team brought the body to Bharmour. The police subsequently handed over Lal’s body to his companions after an autopsy.

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Chamba SP Vijay Saklani said preliminary investigation suggested that Lal might have died of cardiac arrest. He reportedly had a cardiac history and had undergone treatment involving the placement of a stent.

The two deaths within 48 hours have prompted the administration to reiterate its appeal to pilgrims and people engaged in langar services to take particular care of their health during the yatra.

Additional District Magistrate, Bharmour, Vikas Sharma urged pilgrims to undergo a medical check-up before undertaking the journey. He said the trek to the Manimahesh Lake was difficult and involved considerable altitude gain. People suffering from heart ailments, high blood pressure, respiratory problems or other serious health conditions should consult a doctor before undertaking the pilgrimage.

Pilgrims have also been advised to seek immediate medical assistance if they experience any health-related problem during the journey.

The annual Manimahesh pilgrimage is dedicated to Lord Shiva and culminates at the sacred Manimahesh Lake, situated at an altitude of around 4,085 metres. The trek from Hadsar to the lake involves a steep climb over rugged terrain and can be physically demanding, particularly for elderly pilgrims and those unaccustomed to high-altitude conditions. Sudden changes in weather, cold temperatures, reduced oxygen levels and strenuous uphill walking add to the challenges.

The administration has introduced several strict measures this year to regulate the pilgrimage and improve pilgrim safety including a daily cap of 5,000 pilgrims and a restriction on night movement. The Parikrama route through Kugti village has also been kept off limits.