2 Punjab residents among 3 arrested with 223g heroin in Himachal’s Nurpur

In a major catch, three men, including two Punjab residents, have been arrested with 223 gm heroin in Jasur, located in Nurpur Tehsil of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh.

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The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, resident of Rajpura village, Gurdaspur, Punjab, Sukhdeep Singh alias Sukh, resident of Pherochechi village Gurdaspur, Punjab and Shubham Sharma alias Shibu, resident of Gurchal village under Tehsil Nurpur, District Kangra.

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The action came after a team of Special Task Force (STF), Kangra, was on a routine patrol near Shastri ITI, Jasur, when they received a tip-off from a credible source, claiming that several individuals were present in the area with a huge quantity of chitta.

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Acting swiftly, the STF team reached the spot and stopped the accused for checking. During the check, the police

found the contraband from their possession, after which all the three were arrested immediately.

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A spokesperson of the police department said today that the Special Task Force (STF) of district Kangra intercepted three suspicious individuals near Shastri ITI, Jasur, and during the search recovered 223 grams of Chitta from their possession.

A case under Sections 21 and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused in Police Station, Nurpur, and investigation is being carried out by the police.

A spokesperson of the police department said that police are ascertaining the source, supply chain and other possible links in the drug trafficking network.

“This coordinated action reflects the unwavering commitment of the state police to curb drug trafficking, safeguard the youth from the menace of substance abuse and promote widespread public awareness against narcotics,” he said.