2 Punjab women arrested for stealing jewelry worth Rs 50 lakh from Shimla

Two women from Punjab have been arrested for stealing about 40 grams of gold and 250 grams of silver jewellery worth Rs 50 lakhs from a local resident in Shimla.

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The accused have been identified as Chandravati (38), resident of Patiala, Punjab and Rekha (40), resident of Rajpura, Punjab.

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According to police, on June 25, Khub Ram, a resident of Shimla district approached the police and filed a complaint, alleging that two unidentified women had stolen jewelry from his bag, while he was shopping at the Lower Bazaar.

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Police registered a case under section 303 (2) (theft) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and initiated the investigation. Special police teams were constituted on the directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh to investigate the case. During the investigation, police thoroughly analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby areas, along with technical evidence.

As the investigation proceeded, police, with the assistance of the cyber cell, identified the accused as well as the vehicle used in the crime.

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Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla (City) Mehar Panwar said that to evade arrest as well as to mislead the police, the accused commuted through multiple locations including Narkanda, Luhri, Kingal, Kullu, Mandi and Bilaspur, before entering Punjab. “As soon as they were identified, a police team was dispatched to Punjab from where both the accused were arrested. The jewelry which they had stolen has also been recovered by the police,” she said.

The ASP further said that both the accused were presented in the court and are currently in police remand till July 2.