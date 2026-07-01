DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 Punjab women arrested for stealing jewelry worth Rs 50 lakh from Shimla

2 Punjab women arrested for stealing jewelry worth Rs 50 lakh from Shimla

The accused have been identified as Chandravati (38), resident of Patiala, Punjab and Rekha (40), resident of Rajpura, Punjab

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:40 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Two women from Punjab have been arrested for stealing about 40 grams of gold and 250 grams of silver jewellery worth Rs 50 lakhs from a local resident in Shimla.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Chandravati (38), resident of Patiala, Punjab and Rekha (40), resident of Rajpura, Punjab.

Advertisement

According to police, on June 25, Khub Ram, a resident of Shimla district approached the police and filed a complaint, alleging that two unidentified women had stolen jewelry from his bag, while he was shopping at the Lower Bazaar.

Advertisement

Police registered a case under section 303 (2) (theft) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and initiated the investigation. Special police teams were constituted on the directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh to investigate the case. During the investigation, police thoroughly analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby areas, along with technical evidence.

As the investigation proceeded, police, with the assistance of the cyber cell, identified the accused as well as the vehicle used in the crime.

Advertisement

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla (City) Mehar Panwar said that to evade arrest as well as to mislead the police, the accused commuted through multiple locations including Narkanda, Luhri, Kingal, Kullu, Mandi and Bilaspur, before entering Punjab. “As soon as they were identified, a police team was dispatched to Punjab from where both the accused were arrested. The jewelry which they had stolen has also been recovered by the police,” she said.

The ASP further said that both the accused were presented in the court and are currently in police remand till July 2.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts