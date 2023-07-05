2 Punjab youths held with heroin

Our Correspondent

Una, July 4

In two separate incidents, the Una police arrested two youth from Punjab late last night and seized heroin from their possession.

A police patrol party was at Mehatpur when they noticed a motorcyclist trying to speed away after seeing the police personnel. The vehicle was forcibly stopped and 21.19 grams of heroin was later found in the possession of Surinder Singh of Ganguwal village in Nangal tehsil of Rupnagar.