2 riders killed as bike rams into bus near Kandaghat

Two bike riders were killed when their bike rammed into a bus coming from the opposite side near old petrol pump near Kandaghat today around 12.45 pm.

According to the bus conductor, the mishap occurred when the bus en route Shimla-Solan reached near Kandaghat and a bike coming from the opposite side left its side. It diverted towards the bus and rammed into it. The duo suffered fatal injuries, leading to their death.

They have been identified as Suraj Nagre (25), a resident of Kangra district, and Neeraj Sharma (27), a resident of Hamirpur,

The police registered a case under Sections 281 125(a) and 106(1) of the BNS for rash and negligent driving, informed SP Gaurav Singh.