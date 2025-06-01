DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 riders killed as bike rams into bus near Kandaghat

2 riders killed as bike rams into bus near Kandaghat

Case registered under Sections 281 125(a) and 106(1) of the BNS for rash and negligent driving
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 05:48 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Two bike riders were killed when their bike rammed into a bus coming from the opposite side near old petrol pump near Kandaghat today around 12.45 pm.

Advertisement

According to the bus conductor, the mishap occurred when the bus en route Shimla-Solan reached near Kandaghat and a bike coming from the opposite side left its side. It diverted towards the bus and rammed into it. The duo suffered fatal injuries, leading to their death.

They have been identified as Suraj Nagre (25), a resident of Kangra district, and Neeraj Sharma (27), a resident of Hamirpur,

Advertisement

The police registered a case under Sections 281 125(a) and 106(1) of the BNS for rash and negligent driving, informed SP Gaurav Singh.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts