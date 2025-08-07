2 roads closed in Dehra due to repair work

The District Magistrate of Kangra Hemraj Bairwa has announced the temporary closure of two roads in the Dehra sub-division due to ongoing repair works. The order of closure of roads has been issued by him under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Advertisement

The Harpukhar-Chanota road will remain completely closed to all types of traffic until September 4. During this period, alternative routes like Bharwain to Kaloha road (via Chalaali– Paragpur– Lagbaliyana), Bagli-Pakka- Bharoh to Nalsua via Sukkad road and upper Paragpur to Karol via Dadri road will be in operation, he said.

Similarly, the Kathog– Muhal– Harad road will be closed for traffic until August 10. Alternative routes from Dehriyan to Muhal and Muhal to Jalandhar via Lahar have been designated for vehicular movement.