DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 roads closed in Dehra due to repair work

2 roads closed in Dehra due to repair work

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

The District Magistrate of Kangra Hemraj Bairwa has announced the temporary closure of two roads in the Dehra sub-division due to ongoing repair works. The order of closure of roads has been issued by him under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Advertisement

The Harpukhar-Chanota road will remain completely closed to all types of traffic until September 4. During this period, alternative routes like Bharwain to Kaloha road (via Chalaali– Paragpur– Lagbaliyana), Bagli-Pakka- Bharoh to Nalsua via Sukkad road and upper Paragpur to Karol via Dadri road will be in operation, he said.

Similarly, the Kathog– Muhal– Harad road will be closed for traffic until August 10. Alternative routes from Dehriyan to Muhal and Muhal to Jalandhar via Lahar have been designated for vehicular movement.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts