2 Shimla students selected for edtech firm's programme

Shimla, June 5

Two students of Shimla have been selected for edtech firm LEAD’s ‘Super 100’ programme. The students, Dhruv Thakur and Palak Thakur of Mount Shivalik Public School, are among 100 students selected for the programme from various CBSE affiliated schools across the country.

They have received a full scholarship for the year-long course, in which Class 10 students will be part of a specially curated coaching, tutoring and mentoring programme.

Dhruv Thakur

LEAD Co-founder and CEO Summet Mehta said, “I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to Shimla’s Super 100 scholarship holders for their achievement and hard work in attaining their academic goals.” Over 9,000 students appeared for the entrance test of the programme, which provides personalised academic guidance, tutoring and practice for students in tier 2+ towns. LEAD’s ‘Super 100’ programme has been designed to remove the inequity in opportunity that meritorious students in India’s smaller towns have to contend with in their quest for academic excellence.