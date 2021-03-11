2 Shimla students selected for edtech firm's programme

Shimla, June 5
Two students of Shimla have been selected for edtech firm LEAD’s ‘Super 100’ programme. The students, Dhruv Thakur and Palak Thakur of Mount Shivalik Public School, are among 100 students selected for the programme from various CBSE affiliated schools across the country.
They have received a full scholarship for the year-long course, in which Class 10 students will be part of a specially curated coaching, tutoring and mentoring programme.
LEAD Co-founder and CEO Summet Mehta said, “I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to Shimla’s Super 100 scholarship holders for their achievement and hard work in attaining their academic goals.” Over 9,000 students appeared for the entrance test of the programme, which provides personalised academic guidance, tutoring and practice for students in tier 2+ towns. LEAD’s ‘Super 100’ programme has been designed to remove the inequity in opportunity that meritorious students in India’s smaller towns have to contend with in their quest for academic excellence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad