Two sisters from Nerwa block of Shimla district have died of suspected snakebite at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, where they were brought in a critical condition on September 20.

According to a neighbour of the family, Ram Lal Pandey, the sisters were reportedly bitten while they were asleep at their home in Tailor village on the morning of September 20.

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“Their mother had gone to work in the field while the sisters were asleep. When she returned, she found them unconscious,” said Pandey.

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He said the girls were immediately taken to a nearby primary health centre (PHC), from where they were referred to the Zonal Hospital, Rohru.

“From Rohru, the girls were referred to IGMC, Shimla, but they could not be saved. The elder sister died the same night, while the younger one died the next morning,” he said.

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Pandey said the elder sister was 11 years old, while the younger one was eight.

According to IGMC authorities, the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the postmortem examination. “Snakebite, however, seems to be the most probable cause of death at present,” an IGMC official said.