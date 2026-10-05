Two persons who had lost their way near Fayul Retreat in Kalpa, Kinnaur, were successfully rescued by the police.

According to the police, they received an emergency call through the ERSS-112 helpline from a person reporting that his friend had lost his way in the area. Taking prompt cognizance of the situation, the information was immediately communicated to Police Station Reckong Peo for necessary rescue assistance.

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Acting swiftly, the police team from Police Post Kalpa launched a search and rescue operation. Through timely intervention and coordinated efforts, both stranded persons were located and safely rescued.

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The police have appealed to people to immediately contact ERSS-112 in case of any emergency, distress, getting lost, or any situation requiring urgent police assistance.