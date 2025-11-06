DT
2 Tarn Taran youths held for snatching woman's earrings in Fatehpur

2 Tarn Taran youths held for snatching woman’s earrings in Fatehpur

Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 03:50 AM Nov 06, 2025 IST
The Fatehpur police nabbed two motorcycle riders Monday evening after they had snatched gold earrings from a local woman in the afternoon. As per the police, Rama Devi, a resident of Batahari village, approached the Fatehpur police after two youths riding a motorcycle snatched her gold earrings. The duo after committing the crime fled towards Talwara.

The police registered a case of snatching and theft under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the BNS and rushed towards Talwara. They nabbed the accused near the Pong Dam check post. The duo was identified as Joni (23) and Gaurav (20), both residents of Muradpur village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The police also recovered the snatched gold earrings from their possession and impounded their motorcycle. The complainant identified the accused and her stolen earrings.

SP, Nurpur, Ashok Rattan cautioned people to remain vigilant while moving through secluded places. He said that the police after arresting the snatchers started further investigation to ascertain their criminal background.

