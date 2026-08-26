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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 16-year-old boy killed, another missing after being washed away in Pabbar river

16-year-old boy killed, another missing after being washed away in Pabbar river

The missing teenagers have been identified as Shiven Roshan and Saksham, both students of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Rohru

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:59 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old boy was killed while another remains missing after both were washed away in the Pabbar River in Rohru, Shimla district.

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The deceased has been identified as Shiven Roshan (16), son of Shishu Pal and a resident of Karasa village in Rohru. The missing boy has been identified as Saksham (16), son of Rajdev and a resident of Banoti village in Rohru. Both were studying at Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Rohru.

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As per information, the mishap occurred on Tuesday evening when both boys decided to go for a swim in the river while returning home from school. The boys entered the river and started bathing. However, they soon ventured into deep waters and were washed away.

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The police, along with a team of the district administration, rushed to the spot after being alerted by locals about the incident. The team found the clothes and shoes of the boys on the riverbank. A search and rescue operation was then launched to trace the boys; however, the team was unsuccessful. The search operation was halted during the night but resumed early Wednesday morning.

To locate the boys, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also called from Shimla. The team reached the spot and joined the operation. As the operation continued, the rescue teams found Shiven’s body in the river.

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The body was then taken to Civil Hospital, Rohru, for postmortem.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Rohru, Dharmesh Kumar said the operation was going on in full swing and efforts were under way to find the second boy.

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