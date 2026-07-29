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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 teens feared drowned in Beas

2 teens feared drowned in Beas

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:46 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Two teenaged boys from Bagrot village in Kangra district are feared to have drowned in the Beas river after they went missing while on a visit to the Ved Vyas campus of the Central Sanskrit University at Balahar.

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The boys, identified as Krish Sharma and Lakshya Sharma, had left home on Monday morning but did not return by the evening. Concerned over their whereabouts, Krish’s father, Raman Kumar, lodged a missing persons’ complaint about his son and nephew.

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During the search, the police found the boys’ bags near the Beas river at Sira near Sunhet, raising apprehensions that they may have been swept away by the river.

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The police, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have launched an extensive search operation in and around the river using drones, tracker dogs and other specialised equipment.

Superintendent of Police, Dehra, Sandeep Dhawal, said police teams are conducting a coordinated search operation with the SDRF and local agencies. Every possible effort is being made to trace the missing teenagers. He appealed to the public to immediately inform the police or dial 112 if they have any information about their whereabouts.

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