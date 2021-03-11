2 tourists hurt in Sarchu mishap

Mandi, May 12
Two tourists of Rajasthan were injured in an accident on the Manali-Leh highway at Sarchu in Lahaul and Spiti today. Tourists were Nirmala and Neha.
“A medical team had been sent to the spot. The detailed information is awaited,” said a police officer.
