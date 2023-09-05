2 vehicles challaned for illegal mining in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 4

A woman officer, Oshin Sharma, Tehsildar in Sandhol under the Dharampur Assembly constituency of Mandi district, conducted a raid on the mining mafia in the Bakar khad last night and challaned two vehicles for illegal mining.

According to Oshin Sharma, on a tip off, she raided the area along with police personnel and found two vehicles involved in illegal mining. She challaned two vehicles (tractors) and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

Oshin Sharma warned them to abstain from such illegal activity or get ready to face action under the law.

