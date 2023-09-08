2 women, child killed in Chamba mishap

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 7

Two women and a child were killed on the spot while three women and four children were seriously injured when the jeep they were travelling in met with an accident near the Teriru turn adjacent to Mani village of Jhulara gram panchayat in Chamba district this evening.

According to Jhulada panchayat up-pradhan Kapil Sharma, who is also coordinator of Childline Chamba, five women and five children were travelling in the ill-fated vehicle when the accident occurred.

He said that the accident occurred around 5 pm and the vehicle rolled down the hill. The relief work was being carried out by villagers and the injured were being brought to the medical college and hospital ,Chamba.

He said that these people were coming back to their Rajpura village after paying obeisance at Duat Mahadev temple of the area.

On receiving the information about the accident, the district officials rushed to the accident site to conduct a relief and rescue operation.

#Chamba