2 women, child killed in Chamba mishap

Chamba, September 7
Two women and a child were killed on the spot while three women and four children were seriously injured when the jeep they were travelling in met with an accident near the Teriru turn adjacent to Mani village of Jhulara gram panchayat in Chamba district this evening.
According to Jhulada panchayat up-pradhan Kapil Sharma, who is also coordinator of Childline Chamba, five women and five children were travelling in the ill-fated vehicle when the accident occurred.
He said that the accident occurred around 5 pm and the vehicle rolled down the hill. The relief work was being carried out by villagers and the injured were being brought to the medical college and hospital ,Chamba.
He said that these people were coming back to their Rajpura village after paying obeisance at Duat Mahadev temple of the area.
On receiving the information about the accident, the district officials rushed to the accident site to conduct a relief and rescue operation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea
Today’s era not of war, reiterates PM | Lists terrorism, ext...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...