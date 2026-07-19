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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 women held with chitta in Himachal

2 women held with chitta in Himachal

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 08:59 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, Palampur police arrested two women, including a local resident, with chitta (heroin), officials said.

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The accused have been identified as Sandhya Devi of Palampur and Hema Kumari of Mandi district. They were arrested during a police operation conducted by a team from Palampur police station.

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Police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the suspected contraband and identify others linked to the network.

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Police officials said the arrests reflected the growing involvement of women in drug trafficking, a trade once largely dominated by men.

They added that the increasing spread of chitta had emerged as a serious concern in Himachal, particularly in Kangra district, where narcotics continue to threaten the future of young people.

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