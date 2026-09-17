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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 women pilgrims die, 11 injured during Drilbu Ri Kora ‘parikrama’ in Lahaul-Spiti

2 women pilgrims die, 11 injured during Drilbu Ri Kora ‘parikrama’ in Lahaul-Spiti

Rescue operations under way to evacuate pilgrims stranded along the route

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 05:57 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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An NDRF team, along with personnel from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has been deployed to assist in the rescue operation.
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Two women pilgrims died and at least 11 others were injured during the Drilbu Ri Kora ‘parikrama (circumambulation) in Lahaul and Spiti district on Thursday, prompting a major rescue operation in the high-altitude region.

Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana confirmed that two pilgrims had died and 11 others were injured during the religious journey. She said rescue operations were under way to evacuate pilgrims stranded along the route.

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The deceased have been identified as Dawa Dowa Butiya, 74, a resident of Darjeeling, and Yangzin, 61, a resident of VPO Keylong.

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According to the Deputy Commissioner, around 300 people had participated in the Kora. Several pilgrims reportedly faced difficulties due to snowfall and extreme cold conditions. While some sustained injuries after slipping on snow, others developed symptoms of high-altitude sickness and hypothermia.

An NDRF team, along with personnel from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has been deployed to assist in the rescue operation and evacuate the affected pilgrims. SDM Udaipur is also at the spot monitoring the operation.

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The injured were being evacuated for medical treatment. The Regional Hospital at Keylong was receiving pilgrims with injuries and altitude-related health complications.

The Deputy Commissioner said the bodies of the two deceased women were undergoing post-mortem examination. The exact cause of their deaths would be established after the post-mortem reports, she added.

Further details were awaited.

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