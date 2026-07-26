DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 women suspected of chain snatching thrashed with shoes in Nurpur; police register FIR after viral video

2 women suspected of chain snatching thrashed with shoes in Nurpur; police register FIR after viral video

Nurpur SP told The Tribune that cyber cell was verifying viral videos and that local police had been directed to identify those involved in beating the women

article_Author
Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 10:10 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Two women suspected to be involved in chain snatching were beaten up with shoe by a man in Nagni Mata fair on Saturday in Nurpur.
Advertisement

Two unidentified women suspected of involvement in a gold chain-snatching incident were reportedly beaten with shoes by a man at the Nagni Mata fair near Nurpur after they were caught by locals on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to local residents, the women were suspected of snatching a gold chain from a woman by allegedly using a

Advertisement

cutter. The suspects were reportedly apprehended by people at the fair, and a cutter was allegedly recovered from one of them.

Advertisement

Soon after, the husband of the alleged victim reportedly beat the two women with a shoe in full public view. The onlookers shot videos of the incident, which were later circulated widely on social media.

The viral videos sparked criticism from many residents, particularly women, for thrashing the suspects with shoes instead of handing them over to the police for legal action.

Advertisement

Residents and devotees visiting the Nagni Mata fair alleged that a gang of women involved in chain snatching have been active during the weekly fairs on Saturday in the Shravan and Bhadon months. They also claimed that police had made no adequate arrangement to check this threat.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nurpur, Ilma Afroz, told The Tribune that the cyber cell was verifying the viral videos and that local police had been directed to identify those involved in beating the women.

She said that following a preliminary inquiry, police registered an FIR on Sunday morning under Sections 126(2), 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sahinta (BNS) against the persons allegedly involved in the incident.

She said if theft had been committed, the police and courts had to establish through a legal process and law didn’t

permit anyone to punish the suspect on the spot.

She added that the Nurpur district police were committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of women in the area.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts