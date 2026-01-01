2 years left for state poll, churning begins in Cong, BJP

As the state government completes three years, both Congress and BJP have started gearing up for the Assembly poll, due in November 2027, resulting in political churning in both the parties.

Following the political turbulence in the aftermath of Rajya Sabha elections in February 2024, this year has been relatively calmer. While the ruling Congress finally got a new party chief after an inordinate delay of over a year, the clamour for one-upmanship is only intensifying within the BJP as the saffron party hopes to make a comeback in the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections.

Congress handed over the reins of the party to Vinay Kumar, a three-time legislator from the reserved constituency of Renuka in Sirmour district. The choice clearly stems from the party’s plans to woo the Dalit vote bank with more than 25 per cent of the population in the state belonging to the Scheduled Caste.

His elevation to the top party post is being viewed as a generational shift where many senior leaders lost out in the race. Assuming the party chief post by replacing Pratibha Singh, Vinay has heralded a new era post Virbhadra Singh, the six-time Chief Minister who dominated the political scape of Himachal for almost four decades.

It will be a tight ropewalk for Vinay, perceived to be close to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, to stem factionalism and take all senior leaders together.

With the term of party president being three years, it is likely that the 2027 Assembly poll will be fought under his leadership. Vinay, once close to Virbhadra Singh, might not be the first choice of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu but with the high command’s backing, the Chief Minister has little to worry.

Filling up the lone vacancy in the Cabinet and the post of Deputy Speaker will be uphill tasks for the CM as there are several aspirants. The deferred polls to the urban local bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions will also be a litmus test for the Congress regime before the Assembly elections in 2027.

The fallout of the cross-voting by six Congress legislators and finally their switchover to the BJP has intensified bickering within the saffron party. With two years for the Assembly poll, clear signs of power strife plaguing the BJP are more than visible. Hopeful of making a comeback in the Assembly poll, there are already several aspirants for the Chief Minister’s post.

With BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda’s tenure being over, it is being felt that he could head back to state politics, nursing the ambition to assume the mantle of Chief Minister. Although former CM and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur remains a frontrunner for the post, Hamirpur MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur is very much in the race.

The Congress leaders, especially Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, never miss an opportunity to play up the factionalism with the BJP, terming Nadda, Jai Ram, Anurag, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan as the contenders for the top political post.

Murmurs of dissent, especially in the Assembly segments where the six Congress legislators defected to the BJP in March 2024, are getting louder as the countdown to the Assembly election has begun. Be it Dehra constituency in Kangra or Kutlehar and Gagret in Una district and Sujanpur in Hamirpur, the bickering is intensifying between old party loyalists and the Congress defectors.

It remains to be seen how the BJP will tackle and quell voices of dissent against the turncoats in the six Assembly segments of Dehra, Kutlehar, Gagret, Sujanpur, Dharamsala and Lahaul-Spiti. The responsibility of forging unity lies on state president Rajeev Bindal who has been given another term by the party high command considering his political acumen and strong organisational skills.

The Rajya Sabha election to be held in March 2026 due to the vacancy falling on the completion of the tenure of BJP MP Indu Goswami could yet again give anxious moments to the Congress. With six Congress legislators voting against party nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the last Rajya Sabha poll in February 2024, the party will have tread very cautiously to quell murmurs of dissent among the legislators to avert a repeat of 2024’s embarrassment.

On the other hand, the functioning of the state government has virtually been crippled due to severe financial constraints. With little help pouring in from the Centre, the state has been left to fend for itself from its meagre resources. The repeated rain fury, especially in 2023 and this year, has left the state battered and scarred.

While the BJP has been accusing the Congress regime of closing up institutions opened by its government, the Congress has found defence in accusing the Modi-led BJP regime handing out step-motherly treatment to Himachal. The fact that the Rs 1,500 crore announced by PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Mandi in September 2025 is yet to be released is putting the BJP under pressure even as there is uncertainty if it will be given as a lump sum or tied as grant under various schemes.

With the Congress raising the issue of Centre not providing special financial assistance to Himachal, especially in the aftermath of the monsoon disasters, this has become a major political issue pushing the BJP on the back foot. Amidst counter claims by the BJP of PM Modi coming to the rescue of the state and misuse of central assistance by the state government, the political slugfest continues.