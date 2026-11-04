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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 years on, Nagrota Suriyan still awaits urban local body elections

2 years on, Nagrota Suriyan still awaits urban local body elections

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Rajiv Mahajan
Tribune News Service
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:18 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Nearly two years after the process of converting Nagrota Surian and three adjoining gram panchayats in the Jawali Assembly constituency of Kangra district into a Nagar Panchayat began, residents remain in administrative limbo, with neither an elected panchayat nor an elected urban local body to represent them.

The prolonged delay in holding elections to the proposed Nagar Panchayat has left the residents of Nagrota Surian, Katholi, Suknada and Basa without an elected local body. The tenure of the gram panchayats has ended and the new urban local body is yet to become functional, leaving people without an elected forum to raise their everyday concerns.

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The absence of elected representatives is increasingly affecting public services and local development. Residents complain of difficulties in obtaining essential documents such as family register copies, bonafide certificates and character certificates. Students and unemployed youth who need these for admissions and government recruitment are particularly inconvenienced and often have to make repeated visits to government offices.

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The uncertainty has also raised questions about the execution of pending development works, the maintenance of civic amenities and accountability for resolving routine grievances. Residents say they cannot approach elected representatives on issues relating to sanitation, drainage, roads and other basic facilities.

The process of constituting the Nagar Panchayat began when the Urban Development Department invited objections to the proposal on November 23, 2024. An initial notification was issued on December 20 and published in the Himachal Pradesh Gazette on December 26, 2024. The move, however, faced opposition from local residents, who formed a Sangharsh Samiti and launched an agitation against the proposed urban local body.

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Following objections and legal proceedings in the High Court, the government issued a fresh notification on February 25, 2025, incorporating the four gram panchayats into the proposed Nagar Panchayat. While elections to existing Nagar Panchayats and municipal councils across the state were held in May this year, the election process for newly proposed urban local bodies, including Nagrota Surian, remains pending.

Former Katholi gram panchayat pradhan GS Vedi and former Nagrota Surian panchayat chairperson Rajni Mahajan said the government had notified the inclusion of the four panchayats but failed to make timely arrangements for elections. They said residents had effectively been deprived of both rural and urban local governance, and that the absence of an elected body was hampering the resolution of public issues. They demanded that the government expedite the election process.

Residents have urged the government and the district administration to end the uncertainty and clarify the interim arrangements for issuing essential certificates, carrying out development works and addressing public grievances.

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