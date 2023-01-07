2 youths held for cheating

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, JANUARY 6

The Kamnala gram panchayat today caught two Punjab youths while duping village women on the pretext of an alleged government scheme providing them free sewing machines and gas stoves.

Neeraj (26) of Jalandhar and Vijay Kumar (30) of Pathankot approached women of the gram panchayat and filled their fake application forms. They also took Rs 70 from each applicant and collected photographs and Aadhaar copies.

On getting information, panchayat officials reached the spot and took the duo to the office and later, handed them over to the police.

The Nurpur SP said a case under Sections 420 and 34 of the IPC had been registered and a sum of Rs 6,160 was seized from them.