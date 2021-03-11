20,000 stray cattle provided shelter in four years in Himachal: Agriculture and Animal husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar

Our Correspondent

Una, May 16

Agriculture and Animal husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar today said that the state government had provided shelter to over 20,000 stray cattle in the past over four years.

In a press release issued here today, Kanwar said the Himachal Pradesh Gauseva Aayog had been constituted and funds were being released to construct cow sanctuaries and shelter homes in various parts of the state.

Kanwar said the check dam on a Swan river tributary in Samoor Kalan village was complete and the reservoir created on the back stream would irrigate about 5,000 kanal of agriculture land in five surrounding panchayats.