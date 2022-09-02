20 bikes recovered, three arrested

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 1

The police arrested three persons and recovered 20 stolen bikes from their possession last evening.

DSP, Paonta Sahib, Bir Bahadur said bike thieves’ gang members had been arrested by a police team led by Ashok Chauhan.

Those arrested were Mubarik Khan (19), Anil Kumar (28) and Prince, alias Vicky (32). Vicky of Majra village, against whom four cases of motorcycle theft were registered, stole bikes and took these to mechanic Anil Kumar, who would temper with chassis and engine numbers. Mubarik sold the bikes.

The police were verifying all aspects and those found guilty would be brought to book, added the DSP.

Seven motorcycles were found to be used in various theft cases while 13 had no registration numbers and documents while one was stolen from Majra vilalge recently.

The gang had been active for the last two months, said the police.

