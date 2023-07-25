20 cases registered, 31 drug peddlers nabbed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 24

In a major crackdown on drug peddling in the capital city, the district police have registered 20 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 31 peddlers in the past over two weeks. As per the Police Department’s records, 10 of the 31 arrested are inter-state peddlers.

Senior police officials said they have primarily been emphasising the need of “curtailing availability” (breaking supply chain) of drugs. So, apart from acting tough against the peddlers who have been operating at the local level, the police have been maintaining a constant vigil on the activity of those who supply illegal substances to the city.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi said, “Of the total 31 peddlers nabbed in the past two weeks, 10 are inter-state suppliers — seven from Punjab and three from Haryana and Delhi.

The aim is to wipe out drug menace from the city, so we have been working to curtail the availability of drugs. Apart from physical monitoring of drug suppliers’ activities, tracking their e-payment mechanism for the illegal trade by taking assistance of the cyber cell has yielded positive outcomes for the police. As a result, we have managed to apprehend many of them now.”

The Police Department’s records revealed that a total of 450 peddlers have been arrested in the past six months in Shimla district alone.

A senior police official revealed that the department has been ensuring that suppliers, irrespective of the level at which they are operating, do not go scot-free.

To that effect, it has been getting their properties and bank accounts frozen. A recent order has been issued for freezing the movable property of Dinesh Verma, alias Gillespie, of Theog. Two vehicles worth Rs 7.43 lakh have been seized as per the order.

To hit the demand cycle, the police have started investigations and have been monitoring the activities of those drug users who have not shown any signs of improvement.

The official added that cases of deaths due to drug overdose have decreased in the past four months, which is indicative of the decreased availability of heroin or such derivatives.

