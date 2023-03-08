Rs 20 cr double-lane bridge to be built over Beas at Pirdi

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, March 7

A double-lane bridge will be built over the Beas at Pirdi, which will connect the National Highway-3 with the Kullu-Bhuntar main road.

The work on the bridge will be started after receiving approval from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). A survey has been conducted and Rs 20 crore will be spent on the project. The Public Works Department (PWD) has also marked the site for the bridge.

Sunder Singh Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) and Kullu Sadar MLA, along with PWD officials recently inspected the site for the proposed bridge. The department is now completing other requirements, including finalising the site for the bridge.

Around Rs 3 crore was spent on its repairs but the Bhootnath bridge connecting the Kullu main bus stand with the National Highway-3 has still remained closed for traffic since January 2019. Vehicles weighing more than nine tonnes are still not allowed to cross the bridge. However, heavy vehicles will be able to pass through the double-lane bridge to be built at Pirdi. This bridge will be useful for the people of Mohal, Shamshi, Badah and adjoining areas and the load of vehicles on the Bailey bridge of Bhuntar will also be reduced.

PWD Executive Engineer Vinay Hazri says that a double-lane bridge will be constructed over the Beas and it will benefit the people of the Kullu valley. He adds various formalities are being completed and the construction work will start soon.

To ease traffic jams in the town, a bypass has also been proposed on the banks of the Beas from Pirdi to the Bhootnath bridge. The road will link the proposed Pirdi bridge with the Bhootnath bridge. Those going towards Pirdi from Sarwari can directly reach Pirdi through the bypass and vice-versa without passing through the district headquarters at Dhalpur. This will help ease traffic congestion in Kullu.