Rs 20-crore projects sanctioned for Palampur in over 3 years: Education Minister Rohit Thakur

Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Tuesday said that education infrastructure projects worth Rs 20 crore had been sanctioned for the Palampur Assembly constituency during the past three-and-a-half years.

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Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating an additional school building at Government Senior Secondary School, Siddhpur Sarkari, the minister said the government was making sustained efforts to upgrade educational infrastructure and improve the quality of education across Himachal Pradesh. Palampur MLA Ashish Butail was present on the occasion.

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During a one-day visit to the constituency, Rohit Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore. At Government Senior Secondary School, Dadh, he dedicated an additional school building constructed at a cost of Rs 86 lakh, comprising three classrooms and an auditorium. He also laid the foundation stone for two additional classrooms at Government Senior Secondary School, Rakh, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakh. Later, the Education Minister inaugurated another additional school building at Government Senior Secondary School, Siddhpur Sarkari, constructed at a cost of Rs 55 lakh.

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Highlighting the state’s achievements in the education sector, Thakur said Himachal Pradesh had improved its national ranking from 18th to third place, attributing the progress to the government’s focus on strengthening educational institutions and expanding infrastructure. He also commended local MLA Ashish Butail for actively pursuing development works in the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Butail said development works worth nearly Rs 1,300 crore were currently under execution in the Palampur Assembly constituency despite financial constraints being faced by the state. He thanked the government for giving priority to the constituency’s developmental needs and assured residents that their genuine demands would continue to receive due attention.