Rs 20 crore sub market yard to be constructed at Balh

Mandi, October 9
To check stray cattle menace in Himachal, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar has instructed the Animal Husbandry Department to count livestock in the state. The minister was on a one-day tour to Mandi district. The minister said that once complete data was available, all livestock would be tagged or microchip will be inserted in them. This would make it easier to identify the owners of the stray cattle left on the streets. He said that those who leave animals on the roads would be fined.
The minister said a sub market yard would be constructed at Jarlu in Balh subdivision at a cost of Rs 20.31 crore. This World Bank-funded project would provide various facilities to the growers.
The minister today inaugurated e-Kisan Bhawan at Lunapani in Mandi. He said that this building, constructed at a cost of Rs 65 lakh, would provide farmers information about the schemes of the Agriculture Department, and expert advice for solving their problems under one roof.
He said the government had increased the relief amount for a completely damaged house from Rs 30,000 to Rs 7 lakh. The amount for partially damaged ‘kacha’ house had been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The amount to be given in case of loss of cow shed had been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 50,000.
