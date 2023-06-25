20% cut in Washington apple import duty worries growers

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, June 24

The government decision to slash import duty on Washington apple from 70 per cent to 50 per cent has left the local apple growers worried. They fear the 20 per cent reduction in the import duty will significantly increase the import of Washington apple, which will shrink the space for the premium local produce.

Local varieties will suffer With the reduction in the import duty, Washington apple will cost roughly the same as the premium Indian apple. Given its good quality, our apple will struggle to compete with it. Harish Chauhan, Convener of Sanyukt Kisan Manch

According to the growers and arhtiyas, the high-quality Washington apple will affect the premium local produce, which is pushed into the market once the running season (July to November) is over.

“Washington apple is a high-quality fruit. The 70 per cent import duty pushed it into a different league where it did not compete with the premium Indian apple. With the reduction in the import duty, it will cost roughly the same as premium Indian apple. Given its quality, our apple will struggle to compete with it,” said Harish Chauhan, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch.

India increased the duty on Washington apple, along with several other imports from the US, in 2018 in retaliation of the US imposing higher duty on steel and ammonium from India.

According to reports in the US media, India was the second-largest export market for Washington apples, accounting for a business of $120 million in 2017. With the increase in duty, the import of Washington apple dropped significantly.

The reduced import duty on Washington apple means they will not be able to make good money even when the crop is thin, apple growers say.

“Imported US apple will hit the market around September, when the locally produced apple is marketed. People will buy Washington apple if the price of our apple is high,” said Lokender Bisht, president of the Progressive Growers Association.

Bisht added that the Central Government should review its decision and restore the import duty to 70 per cent.

The government decision is uncalled for, especially at a time when the apple growers had been demanding 100 per cent import duty, Bisht said.