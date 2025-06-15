20 escape unhurt after HRTC bus overturns

At least 20 passengers had a close shave when the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus they were travelling overturned at Chaklu, about 35 km from district headquarters. The incident occurred when the bus, en route from Chamba to Ladhaan, experienced brake failure, said Chamba police.

According to reports, the driver, displaying remarkable presence of mind, steered the bus into a hillside to bring it to a halt. Despite his efforts, the bus hit the hillside and overturned on the road. Approximately 20 passengers on board are said to be safe, with no serious injuries reported at the time of this report.

Authorities reached the spot shortly after the incident and launched an investigation into the technical failure. The region is known for its challenging terrain, where even minor mechanical failures can lead to disastrous consequences.