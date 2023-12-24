Rs 20 lakh released for Manikaran bus stand

Mandi, December 23
The Kullu district administration is planning to develop a ‘ghat’ on the land of the Tourism Department at Manikaran under the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) to promote tourism in the region.
Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg held a meeting with officials of different departments to review various development works being carried out under SADA in the Manikaran and Kasol panchayat areas.
The DC said a ‘ghat’ would be developed on the land of the Tourism Department near the temple at Manikaran so that the devotees get better facilities and tourism activities could also get a push.
He said Rs 20 lakh has been released for the construction of Manikaran bus stand and the work of laying paver blocks here had been completed. “The estimate for the expansion of Jailanala road in Kasol has been prepared by the Public Works Department and the DPR has been sent for approval,” he added.
He said a footpath had been constructed along the Nature Park in Kasol at a cost of Rs 11 lakh. The DC urged the representatives of the panchayats to be aware of not parking vehicles near this footpath so that traffic jams could be avoided.
The DC directed to implement the process of removing illegal encroachments from the bus stand at Manikaran as soon as possible. He also directed the police to install CCTV cameras in Kasol and Manikaran at key locations to keep tab on the movement of offenders.
