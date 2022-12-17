20 Nalagarh BJP leaders’ expulsion sought

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 16

The BJP’s Nalagarh unit has sought the expulsion of 20 office-bearers from the party for indulging in anti-party activities during the Assembly elections, leading to an embarrassing defeat of the official candidate.

KL Thakur, a BJP rebel, who had contested as an Independent candidate after being denied ticket, won the election by securing 33,427 votes while Congress candidate Hardeep Bawa stood second with 20,163 votes. BJP candidate Lakhwinder Rana came third with 17,273 votes.

A meeting was convened by the Nalagarh mandal to ponder over the reasons of this dismal performance of the party. Members voiced their concern at the abysmally poor performance and blamed many office-bearers for supporting KL Thakur.

They said 20 office-bearers had worked against Rana and supported Thakur, which was an act of serious indiscipline. They alleged that disparaging comments were also made against senior leaders. A resolution was passed at the meeting to expel them from the party.