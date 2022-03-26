20 new Covid cases in Himachal

shimla, March 25
As many as 20 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,459. However, there was no death due to the virus.
The highest number of seven cases was recorded in Shimla, followed by six in Kangra, three in Chamba and one each in Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur and Una. The total active cases rose to 212.—TNS
