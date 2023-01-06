20 question papers leaked, suspects SIT

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 5

The special investigation team (SIT) probing into the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) Junior Office Assistant (IT) paper leak case suspects that 20 question papers of various examinations were leaked in the recent past.

The SIT arrived here today to investigate the suspected leak of more question papers. Six accused had been arrested so far in the paper leak case that came to light on December 23.

The SIT comprising three SP-rank officers Balbir Singh, Anjum Ara and Rahul Nath and their subordinate officials arrived here to grill the accused. More people, including candidates who had been selected, and employees suspected to be involved in the recent paper leak case, could be arrested.