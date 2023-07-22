20 still missing in Kullu-Manali, kin await closure

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 21

Nearly two weeks after the Beas wreaked havoc in Kullu district following heavy rain on July 9, families of at least 20 persons are yet to hear from their loved ones.

Monsoon fury: Punjab man among victims Ramandeep Singh, 29, a native of Bhamipura village in Ludhiana, worked as a mechanic at Jagatsukh, Manali, and had gone for a test drive when his vehicle fell into the raging Beas on July 11. He has been missing ever since.

Soon after the tragedy struck, as many as 26 persons were reported missing in Kullu-Manali. Of them, only six bodies have been recovered so far, while police and NDRF teams are searching for the rest. Stanzin Chosgyal, a native of Zanskar valley in Ladakh, had gone to Manali on July 8 for his father’s eye treatment. He arranged a room for his parents at nearby Kalath and chose to spend the night in his car. However, the raging river unleashed its fury at night and there is no trace of Stanzin ever since.

Sanjay, his brother, told The Tribune: “We are devastated. I lost my elder brother recently and now there is no trace of my other sibling. My parents are inconsolable, who regret visiting Manali. An unidentified body was found, but we will have to wait for the DNA report.”

Kanpur resident Vineet Jadhav, brother of another missing person Amit Jadhav, says: “Amit left for Manali with two of his friends on July 6 and they checked into a hotel on the Mall. On July 8, they were returning to the hotel in their car from an excursion when they were swept away. The bodies of his friends have been recovered, while there is no trace of my brother or the car. One of his friends hailed from Ludhiana, Punjab, while the other belonged to Ghaziabad, UP.”

“We are desperately waiting for some news on Amit. We are completely shattered,” he says. The police say the missing persons include 12 from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan and one each from Punjab and Ladakh. Among these are 11 members of a family from Ayodhya in UP.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma says search is on to trace the missing persons. The police are in touch with the victims’ families.

