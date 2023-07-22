 20 still missing in Kullu-Manali, kin await closure : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • 20 still missing in Kullu-Manali, kin await closure

20 still missing in Kullu-Manali, kin await closure

20 still missing in Kullu-Manali, kin await closure

A vehicle damaged in a flashflood at Kullu. Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 21

Nearly two weeks after the Beas wreaked havoc in Kullu district following heavy rain on July 9, families of at least 20 persons are yet to hear from their loved ones.

Monsoon fury: Punjab man among victims

Ramandeep Singh, 29, a native of Bhamipura village in Ludhiana, worked as a mechanic at Jagatsukh, Manali, and had gone for a test drive when his vehicle fell into the raging Beas on July 11. He has been missing ever since.

Soon after the tragedy struck, as many as 26 persons were reported missing in Kullu-Manali. Of them, only six bodies have been recovered so far, while police and NDRF teams are searching for the rest. Stanzin Chosgyal, a native of Zanskar valley in Ladakh, had gone to Manali on July 8 for his father’s eye treatment. He arranged a room for his parents at nearby Kalath and chose to spend the night in his car. However, the raging river unleashed its fury at night and there is no trace of Stanzin ever since.

Sanjay, his brother, told The Tribune: “We are devastated. I lost my elder brother recently and now there is no trace of my other sibling. My parents are inconsolable, who regret visiting Manali. An unidentified body was found, but we will have to wait for the DNA report.”

Kanpur resident Vineet Jadhav, brother of another missing person Amit Jadhav, says: “Amit left for Manali with two of his friends on July 6 and they checked into a hotel on the Mall. On July 8, they were returning to the hotel in their car from an excursion when they were swept away. The bodies of his friends have been recovered, while there is no trace of my brother or the car. One of his friends hailed from Ludhiana, Punjab, while the other belonged to Ghaziabad, UP.”

“We are desperately waiting for some news on Amit. We are completely shattered,” he says. The police say the missing persons include 12 from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan and one each from Punjab and Ladakh. Among these are 11 members of a family from Ayodhya in UP.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma says search is on to trace the missing persons. The police are in touch with the victims’ families.

#Kullu #Manali #Mandi #Monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Most killed by speeding Jaguar in Ahmedabad were PGs, accused's father 'threatened' people on reaching accident spot

2
Nation

Modi surname defamation case: No immediate relief for Rahul Gandhi

3
Nation

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

4
Nation

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

5
Ludhiana

Illegal call centre busted in Ludhiana, 30 held for duping people

6
J & K

Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

7
Nation

Number of Indians seeking jobs abroad increases, around 1,000 ECs issued every day

8
Punjab

SGPC should clarify about broadcast of 'Gurbani' from Golden Temple after July 24, says Punjab CM Mann

9
Nation

Varanasi court orders ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque, conduct excavations if needed

10
Diaspora

UK police launch hate crime inquiry after Sikh holy text is found damaged

Don't Miss

View All
46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

Top News

Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government

Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government

Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion

11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused

11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused

No instant relief for Rahul in slander case

No instant relief for Rahul in slander case

SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...

Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked

Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked

Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers

Government attributes it to low intake during Covid


Cities

View All

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Two youths shot at in Zirakpur market

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed

Stray Canine Menace: Days after stray dogs bit 2 in Sec 28, house help attacked

Over 300 students to deliberate on world issues at MUN conference

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Floodwater from Gandhi memorial ‘pumped out’

I-Day security: Paragliders, drones banned from today in Delhi

7 held, 33 rolls of banned kite string seized

Con man who posed as PMO official booked

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Phagwara residents face scarcity of potable water

ASI held accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Eco Tourism Project: Now, jeep safari, nature trail facility for tourists in Chohal

Shahkot, Sultanpur Lodhi MLAs hold dharna at Harike headworks

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Ludhiana: Municipal Town Planner’s resignation raises questions

Model Town market roads in Ludhiana in a shambles

Stop dumping waste in sewers & Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana MC urges dairy owners

MGNREGA workers stage dharna at Doraha

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

District reports 7 dengue cases, dept holds drive

School student attacked

Doctors donate ration to flood-hit

City powerlifter bags gold, bronze medals