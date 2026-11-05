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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 20 stray dogs caught for sterilisation in Baijnath

20 stray dogs caught for sterilisation in Baijnath

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:41 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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A team of the Baijnath-Paprola Municipal Council catches stray dogs during a drive in the area.
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The Baijnath-Paprola Municipal Council has launched a special sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drive to control the growing stray dog population and safeguard public health in the twin towns.

During the drive, a team from People for Animals (PFA), Bindravan, caught 20 stray dogs from different parts of Baijnath. The dogs will undergo sterilisation and receive anti-rabies vaccinations before being released back into their respective areas after completing the prescribed procedures.

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The campaign is being conducted under the directions of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sankalp Gautam. Addressing mediapersons, Gautam said such drives would continue in the area to control the stray dog population and prevent the spread of rabies.

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He said the rising number of stray dogs in the twin towns had become a matter of concern for the Municipal Council. Consequently, the civic body had launched the campaign in coordination with the NGO People for Animals, which has expertise in catching stray animals.

He said the initiative aimed to address the stray dog problem through a systematic and humane approach while ensuring the safety of residents. The campaign would continue over the coming days as part of the administration’s efforts to manage the stray dog population and minimise the risks associated with it.

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