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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 20-tonne load cap imposed on ageing Beas bridge at Dehra Gopipur

20-tonne load cap imposed on ageing Beas bridge at Dehra Gopipur

NHAI flags safety concerns over 64-year-old structure; overloaded trucks, tippers asked to take alternative Nadaun route

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Ravinder Sood
Tribune News Service
Palampur, Updated At : 06:21 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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The ageing bridge over the Beas at Dehra Gopipur. Tribune photo
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Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj Berwa has restricted the movement of vehicles carrying loads of more than 20 tonnes over the strategic Beas bridge at Dehra Gopipur, following advice from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

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The Deputy Commissioner has directed truck and tipper operators carrying loads exceeding the prescribed limit to avoid the Dehra Gopipur bridge and instead use the alternative route via Nadaun.

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The move comes amid growing concerns over the safety of the 64-year-old bridge, which connects Kangra, Chamba and parts of Mandi with Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi. Built in 1962 by the then Punjab government, when Kangra was part of Punjab, the bridge is now under the National Highways wing of the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department.

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The bridge has long outlived its original design life. It was constructed to carry vehicles weighing around five to 10 tonnes, while heavy trucks and tippers carrying 20 to 30 tonnes have increasingly been using it in recent years.

The restrictions have highlighted the long-pending need for replacing the ageing bridge. The structure carries a high volume of traffic and serves as an important gateway to Himachal Pradesh from neighbouring states.

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Thousands of commuters, tourists and pilgrims use the bridge daily to travel to Dharamsala, Palampur, Baijnath, Bir-Billing and other destinations in Kangra, Chamba and Mandi districts. It also provides access to major religious shrines, including Jwalamukhi, Baglamukhi, Brajeshwari and Chamunda Devi temples, which attract lakhs of pilgrims annually.

The narrow carriageway has also made the bridge an accident-prone stretch. Several mishaps have been reported in recent months. The nearly eight-foot-high steel railings on both sides of the bridge are also in need of repair.

Despite repeated concerns raised over the condition of the bridge, no new structure has been constructed in the past two decades. The issue has also been highlighted by The Tribune on several occasions.

The bridge falls in the Dehra Assembly constituency represented by Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

A senior Public Works Department officer said the proposed four-laning of the Ranital-Mubarkpur road could provide a permanent solution to the problem. The initial survey for the project has already been completed by the NHAI.

The officer said the NHAI would appoint a consultant to prepare the detailed project report (DPR), following which global bids would be invited for construction of the four-lane highway. The project would also include a new bridge over the Beas at Dehra Gopipur.

Until the new bridge is constructed, the restrictions on overloaded vehicles are expected to reduce pressure on the ageing structure and improve safety for commuters.

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